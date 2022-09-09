KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon that left one child injured.

Fire crews responded to the scene near E. 33rd and Forest Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

KCFD confirmed with FOX4 that one child suffered minor injuries from burn wounds in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

