Child shot in Lawrence overnight. No foul play suspected, police say

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are investigating after a child was seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to Patrick Compton, a Lawrence Police Department spokesman, police officers were called to the 700 block of West 25th Street about 9:30 p.m. in regard to a medical emergency.

At the scene, officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound, Compton said. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remained under investigation early Thursday. Police said no foul play is suspected.