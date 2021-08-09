Child injured in shooting; Mother said bullet was fired outside and flew into their home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a child under the age of 10 was shot and injured Sunday night. It happened at a home near East 27th Street and Elmwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers were called to a hospital after the victim’s mother showed up with the injured child.

According to the police report, the woman told investigators that they were inside the home when they heard several gunshots. That’s when she said she realized her child had been shot.

Police indicated the victim is expected to survive the injuries.

Officers are investigating the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting near East 27th Street and Elmwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.