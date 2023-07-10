KANSAS CITY, Mo. —An investigation is underway after a child was shot in south Kansas City Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Kansas City police were called to a home near 63rd and The Paseo for a shooting. Residents told police someone shot into the home from the outside and hit a child.

EMS took the child to an area hospital in stable condition.

KCPD has not identified the victim, but describe the child as a girl under the age of 10.

Police have not released any additional information about a potential suspect. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.