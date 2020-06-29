Child killed in early morning shooting at Citadel Apartments near 63rd and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young child was killed early Monday morning following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Kansas City, Missouri police responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. at the Citadel Apartments near E. 63rd and The Paseo.

While officers were on their way to the scene they were notified that the victim was a young boy and was driven to the hospital by a family member where he died a short time later.

People at the scene said that they were inside the apartment asleep when they heard gunfire from outside and the victim was hit by the gunfire.

There is no suspect information at this time but detectives are looking for any witnesses. Police are asking anyone with any information to call detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.