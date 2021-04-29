Child on bicycle struck by car near 79th and Pflumm in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — Lexexa Police are investigating after a child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. near 79th and Pflumm.

According to police on scene, a child was on a bike crossing the road when the driver of a vehicle traveling west hit them.

The child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

