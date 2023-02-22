KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City man, indicted on child pornography charges, was arrested in Mexico while working as a cabaret singer under another name.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Wyatt Christopher Maxwell, also known as “Louis Whitaker,” in Mexico on Feb. 14.

A federal grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges related to producing child pornography.

The federal indictment shows Maxwell lived in Kansas City, Missouri, at the time of the alleged crimes. He then moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he went by the name “Louis Whitaker” and worked as a cabaret singer.

The indictment accused Maxwell of transporting a child from Kansas to Missouri to produce child pornography between July 31, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2021.

Maxwell is also charged with two counts of distributing child pornography over the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.