KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a child under 5 years old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Saturday night.

KCPD says officers responded to the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road at 6:45 p.m. where they found the child wounded.

Detectives went to the scene to speak with witnesses and are still investigating what led to the shooting. Police say they aren’t looking for anyone they haven’t already located.

