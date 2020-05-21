Child shot inside home in Kansas City’s east side, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child has been shot Wednesday night in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. inside a home near 23rd Street and Chelsea Avenue.

Police said the child is under the age of 10 and is in stable condition.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, but police said there were other children around at the time and at least one adult.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.