KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child was shot early in the morning inside a residence near 54th Streets and N. Bales Avenue.

A resident said they heard gunshots around 1:55 a.m. on June 23. Police responded shortly after and found the child, who has non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found bullet holes in the home and in a car nearby. Shell casings were in the street.

The resident said they believed the child was about 11 years old.

There is no suspect information at this time.