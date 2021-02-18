Child struck by vehicle near elementary school in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 10-year-old child was hurt Thursday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle near Timber Creek Elementary, which is in the area of Flint and West 165th streets.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident and provided an update right after 5 p.m. that the child is in critical condition. They did say initially that the child was alert, conscious and breathing. The driver who hit them remained at the scene.

The child was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

FOX4 has a news crew at the scene and will update this page with more information as we confirm further details.

