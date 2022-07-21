KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that temporarily closed southbound I-49 Thursday morning.

According to police at about 4:08 a.m., a grey Ford Fusion lost control traveling south on the highway and struck a metal guard rail, went across all lanes of travel and hit the concrete median.

The vehicle then crossed all lanes again and came to rest on the off the right side of the roadway.

The driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. A child passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

All lanes of I-49 highway are back open after being closed for about 1.5 hours.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.