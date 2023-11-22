OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Court documents released detail the events where a suspected shoplifter allegedly shot a gun inside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park earlier this month.

Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz is facing nine charges, ranging from assaulting a law enforcement officer to child endangerment.

According to the court documents, Overland Park police officers were conducting a retail crime enforcement operation at the mall on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Just after 4 p.m. an Overland Park detective received word of two Hispanic male subjects concealing merchandise in a white shopping bag at Macy’s, one later being identified as Gonzalez-Munoz.

The two suspects were later seen walking quickly through the food court towards an exit at which time the food court was very busy with a large number of bystanders, including children.

Two officers identified themselves and made contact with Gonzalez-Munoz, who immediately began resisting the officers, court documents say.

During a struggle on the floor of the food court between the two officers, Gonzalez-Munoz removed one of the officer’s weapon from its holster and the three fought for control of the weapon. Court documents say one officer saw and felt the weapon pointed at his abdomen during the struggle and feared for his life. The other officer also reported he feared for his life if Gonzalez-Munoz took sole control of the weapon.

Court documents say during the struggle, the weapon was fired by Gonzalez-Munoz, with the expended round later located in the leg of a chair within the food court. After reviewing surveillance footage, it was determined a 5-7 year old girl had been in the seat only nine second before the shot was fired. Officers are working on identifying the child.

The weapon was recovered by an officer as Gonzalez-Munoz ran towards an exit. One of the officer’s was able to catch up and took Gonzalez-Munoz to the ground in the entry way and the two officers continued to struggle with Gonzalez-Munoz.

Court documents say Gonzalez-Munoz also had a firearm on him that fell out of its holster and was later recovered by officers. He continued to resist officers for five minutes with other officers and civilians needed to help in taking Gonzalez-Munoz into custody.

One officer reported scrapes to his hands and soreness in his knees from the struggle. The other officer said Gonzalez-Munoz bit him in the shoulder, over his clothing during the struggle, leaving the officer with a sore and with a scratch on his stomach, left knee and bruising on his right thumb.

The mall was placed on lock-down during the incident.

The stolen merchandise was also later recovered, consisting of $477.50 worth of Polo branded clothing.

The other suspect, who has not been identified since he is under the age of 18, said he had unexpectedly seen Gonzalez-Munoz at the mall and stated he was reluctant to place items in the bag at Macy’s but Gonzalez-Munoz encouraged him and stated he would leave the store carrying the merchandise. The juvenile suspect said he ran after seeing officers confront Gonzalez-Munoz and it was a reaction from growing up in his neighborhood.

Court documents say Gonzalez-Munoz had a failure to appear warrant from a Kansas City, Kansas reckless driving charge. He also had a suspended Kansas driver’s license and is a suspect in a theft incident from August 20222 with KCK School District police.

The juvenile suspect had previously been charged with careless driving in Merriam and has three prior speeding convictions from Missouri agencies, court records say.