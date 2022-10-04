INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is seeking Jordan Huff, 23, on murder and armed criminal action charges. Officers believe he shot and killed his own cousin.

Police say Huff owns multiple guns and should be considered dangerous.

Court documents say Huff shot James Robertson, 25, Saturday night after a night of drinking and playing card games at a family member’s home.

Robertson’s family say he was a loving son, brother and uncle who played semi-pro football for the KC Panthers.

“You guys want to go in first?” James Robertson’s sister, JaNice Robertson, said with her voice trembling.

Tuesday was the first time she returned to her Redwood Drive apartment since the shooting there.

Charging documents state the group was playing spades when Huff started acting differently.

“His face was just expressionless,” JaNice Robertson said. “He sat there like this. He looked at me, he folded up the cards and he threw them over my head.”

Documents show Huff carried an AR-15 with him on a sling or in a bag.

“He’s looking at me, he takes the gun, and he just starts shooting into the kitchen,” JaNice Robertson said.

There were eight bullet holes in the kitchen.

The shots went through the wall into a nearby apartment. The mom inside said they just missed her week-old daughter.

Janice Robertson’s three kids under four years old were in her apartment. She got them to safety in a closet.

Her brother, James, lovingly called LJ, stepped in to try to cool Huff down.

“I heard him say, ‘Bro chill.’ I heard them talking,” JaNice Robertson said. “Next thing I know, you hear the shots, and then you just see my brother fall to the ground.

James Robertson was shot four times and died at the scene.

“He was super kind, and nice and sweet,” sister Janae Elijah said. “He did not have any ill wishes, any problems with anybody.”

Documents say Ring doorbell video shows Huff leave the unit with the barrel of a gun visible in his hands.

Officers say he stole a vehicle from another man inside the apartment. KCPD recovered that car Sunday, but Huff was nowhere to be found.

Documents state KCPD took Huff’s guns after a domestic incident, but the charges were dismissed.

Police say he purchased two new guns, including the AR-15, pointed a gun at a family member weeks ago, and shot the counter of a home during a fight last week.

