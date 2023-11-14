GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley Police Department has identified the victim and suspect killed in a murder-suicide incident outside a day care.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Shasta Gilmore and the suspect as 31-year-old Randal Gilmore.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Grain Valley police officers responded to the parking lot of Milestone Academy off S. Buckner Tarsney Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people dead in the parking lot. It was determined to be an isolated domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide between the husband and wife.

Police said the incident happened shortly before the day care’s closing time, and the couple’s children were witnesses to the incident, along with other day care attendees and staff awaiting parent/guardian pickup.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children who were left behind, the family, as well as the witnesses and the entire Milestone Academy community,” the police department said Tuesday.

According to Milestone Academy, day care services will resume Wednesday.

Police said counselors from the Grain Valley School District, as well as GVPD’s Victim Advocate, will be present to provide the public with the needed resources to navigate this tragic event.

“I am heartbroken over this horrific act of violence. We are continuing to keep the children in our thoughts and prayers,” Grain Valley Police Chief Ed Turner said.

“The Grain Valley Police Department works diligently to provide the highest level of service to those who find themselves in troubling relationships. We stand ready to support and aid anyone in need of help.”

“Moving forward, the children are a primary concern,” Turner continued.

“We are working with our area partners to provide wrap-around services to the children, family, and community. I commend the men and women of the Grain Valley Police Department for their fast response to the scene. Officers were quick to separate the children and provide comfort to everyone involved. Please contact the police department for help or Hope House at 816-461-4673.”

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.

Police say if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are various

resources available to assist individuals in difficult situations. For more information regarding

these resources, contact the Grain Valley Police Department’s Victim Advocate at 816-847-6250.