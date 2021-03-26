Children’s book author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104.

She died in her home in Carmel, California according to her publisher HarperCollins.

The acclaimed author sold over 91 million copies of her books and received several awards including being named a “living legend” by the Library of Congress in 2000. She also received a national medal of National Endowment for the Arts in 2003.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time. Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years. We at HarperCollins also feel extremely lucky to have worked with Beverly Cleary and to have enjoyed her sparkling wit. Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood.” Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher, HarperCollins Children’s Books

Cleary was born in 1916 in McMinnville, Oregon. Her mother set up a library for the small town in a lodge room upstairs over a bank, NewsNation affiliate KOIN-TV reported.

Trained as a librarian, Cleary didn’t start writing books until her early 30s. Her first novel was 1950s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon. Cleary wrote more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies.

US President George W. Bush (C) stands with recipients of the National Medal of Arts in the Oval Office of the White House 12 November 2003 in Washington, DC. From left are: blues musician Buddy Guy; dancer and artistic director Suzanne Farrell; Bush; children’s book author Beverly Cleary; and actor-director Ron Howard. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

When children asked Mrs. Cleary where she got her ideas, she would reply,

“From my own experience and from the world around me.” Beverly Cleary

Donations may be made in Beverly Cleary’s name to the Library Foundation of Portland, Oregon, or the Information School at the University of Washington, according to HarperCollins.

The Associated Press and KOIN-TV contributed to this report.

