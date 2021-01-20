Children’s Mercy enrolling children in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Hospital wants to be part of the next step to protect children against COVID-19.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel granted Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be used in people 16 years and older. A week later, the same panel authorized the Moderna vaccine to be given to people 18 years and older.

Children’s Mercy has vaccinated thousands of employees, but because of age restrictions on the vaccines can’t vaccinate the majority of the children it serves.

The hospital says the vaccines are currently being tested on children 12 to 15 years old. The results are expected to show if the vaccine is safe for teenagers.

Children’s Mercy says tests on younger children may begin as soon as next month.

If you are interested in enrolling a child to be part of a COVID-19 vaccine research study at Children’s Mercy, you’ll find information and a survey to complete on the hospital’s website.

Children’s Mercy was also involved in the vaccine AstraZeneca is developing. Researchers from the hospital teamed up with their counterparts at the University of Kansas Medical Center. They manned a mobile medical unit to register minorities and older Americans in the Kansas City and Wichita areas.

“The concern we have with this virus is it’s disproportionately hitting African American, Latino populations, and those are not the populations that normally line up to come enroll in clinical trials,” said Dr. Barbara Pahud, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Children’s Mercy.

AstraZeneca has not applied for Emergency Use Authorization. It’s not expected to receive EUA until spring.