Children’s Mercy losing $1 million daily from virus strain, will furlough 575 employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, many hospitals across the country are having to cut staff because they are not making enough money.

In the metro, Children’s Mercy Hospital is struggling after suspending elective procedures and seeing only a handful of COVID patients.

Being a non-profit children’s hospital, CMH was left out of the federal government’s first stimulus package, which based payments to hospitals based on Medicare billings.

“COVID-19 is having a crushing, negative impact on patient care access, our employees and our financial performance,” said Paul Kempinski, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Mercy.

To help keep the hospital afloat, Children’s Mercy announced a number of cost-cutting measures, including eliminating vacant positions, cutting compensation for senior leadership by 20% to 30% depending on position, furloughing 575 employees for up to 60 days beginning April 26, and reviewing all discretionary spending.

Last week, Children’s Mercy stopped capital spending, hiring and advocating for federal funding.

Here is a statement Children’s Mercy sent to FOX4:

“In order to keep our community safe and to care for COVID-19 patients, last month we suspended elective procedures and limited outpatient visits. This has caused a significant financial strain on our hospital. Surgeries and outpatient volumes are down more than 70%. Our Urgent Care and ED volumes are off by 67% and 57%, respectively. All in, our net revenue is down $1 million per day. We’re taking steps to offset this.” You can read the full statement here.

More decisions and changes are expected to be announced Friday during a virtual town hall.

