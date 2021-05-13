Children’s Mercy opens COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents can now make appointments to vaccinate their children as young as 12 years old at Children’s Mercy locations.

The children’s hospital opened online appointment scheduling as of 8 a.m. this morning, May 13. The first clinics will take place this Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents can find out more information on the Children’s Mercy COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Schedule an appointment online through Children’s Mercy. Parents can also call the hospital’s hotline at (816) 302-6300.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. Everyone must sign up in advance.

Until recently, Pfizer was only approved for people 16 and older. However, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shot on May 10 for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

A panel of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed the decision two days later.

