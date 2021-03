KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MARCH 07: A general view as fans walk outside Children’s Mercy Park prior to the game between the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on March 07, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kids ages 3-14 are invited to Children’s Mercy Park on April 3 for the Egg Scramble.

🎼Here comes Peter Cottontail🎶



Join us at @cmpark on April 3rd for an egg hunt, socially distanced Bunny photos, prizes and more! 🐰



Register your kiddos today ✍️: https://t.co/WJC0kCqFgb pic.twitter.com/GWfrgYRo3Z — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) March 18, 2021

The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. You can sign up by age group on their website for $20 per child.

Included with the price is a guaranteed slot for the Egg Scramble, socially distant photo with the Bunny and entry into a drawing to win several prizes including tickets to a 2021 Sporting match.

