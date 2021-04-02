Child’s death leads to first-degree murder charges against Shawnee man, woman

Jean Pierre Morales (left) and Shelly Christine Vallejo (right) each face first-degree murder in Johnson County, Kansas, in the death of a child from last November.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A man and woman from Shawnee arrested on Thursday each face first-degree murder charges in the death of a child that happened last November.

Jean Pierre Morales, 26, and Shelly Christine Vallejo, 29, are charged in Johnson County with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance. Neither the child’s name nor age are given in court documents, only the initials JPM. The child died on November 14, 2020 according to criminal complaints against the suspects.

The complaint alleges that Morales and Vallejo possessed Fentanyl the day the child died, and the murder charge is in the commission of another inherently dangerous felony, which is tied to their charge for endangering the child. Merriam police filed the initial offense report, officers began investigating just after 6:30 p.m. on November 14.

The complaint lists investigators from multiple jurisdictions in Johnson County, and witnesses that include social media and telecommunications companies. A forensic toxicology lab is also listed.

Both are due in court on Friday for their first appearances at 1:30 p.m. Both are being held in the Johnson County Jail on $1 million bonds. FOX4 is requesting more information about this case and will provide updates as we learn more details.

