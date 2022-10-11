KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating the death of a child Tuesday evening.

Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.

EMS arrived and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age or name of the child has not been released. Police say the child is a boy and under the age of 5.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene.

Police said this is just a death investigation at this time pending the medical examiners cause of death.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

