CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The dangerously dry conditions cause one Missouri community to “postpone” the Fourth of July.

Chillicothe City Council members voted to delay the community fireworks display that was planned for July 3.

City leaders also banned all personal fireworks, including small fireworks that stay on the ground.

The city asks for understanding and said it plans to reschedule the fireworks show when the weather conditions are more favorable.