CHILICOTHE, Mo. — A Chillicothe, Missouri man has moderate injuries following a plane crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. in Livingston County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the privately owned 1978 Cessna agricultural plane crashed into a hayfield.

The 51-year-old pilot was reported to have moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The highway patrol said the FAA will be on scene Thursday to conduct an investigation.