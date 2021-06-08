Chillicothe police looking for missing man last seen late Sunday

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen late Sunday night leaving in a dark blue pickup truck.

Larry Eugene Smith was last seen in the area of 14 block of Jackson Street in Chillicothe around midnight Sunday. He left the area in a dark blue 1994 Ford F150 with aluminum fashion rails on the bedsides.

The truck has Missouri tags 8FFU63.

Police said Smith did not take a cell phone and is known to have health issues. Smith is known to frequent random back roads and stay under bridges.

Anyone who knows about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Murdock at 660-646-2121.

