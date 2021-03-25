Chilling live video shows armed robbery at metro business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday night, employees at Hidden Treasure Boutique and Spa started a live Facebook video. Moments later a heavily armed person burst into the store demanding money.

The owners filed a police report regarding the robbery, but declined to comment. No one was seriously injured.

However, in November King’s Beauty Supply located a mile away from Hidden Treasure was also robbed. That time the robber assaulted manager June Gray and employee Dasia Wright.

Wright who was kicked in the stomach during the attack, said this violence has become a consistent issue.

“We definitely need more police activity down here there are shootings like all the time and not even involving just this but everywhere,” Wright said.

Police said the best way to help combat this crime is to cooperate with the police and trust the process.

“We always urge people to trust the process. If they have any information on who is responsible for it work with your detective, talk through it with your detective, and be patient. That really leads to better outcomes in the end,” Jake Becchina, with KCPD said.

