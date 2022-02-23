KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department released surveillance video of three men they are hoping to identify.

The video shows a man slowly following a woman down a hall inside a downtown apartment building on Feb. 14. Police believe the woman is working with the man, along with two others.

The next video shows the three men standing outside of the same apartment, taking turns trying to force open the door. The men rush inside as soon as the door swings open.

Investigators said the men then kicked open a locked bedroom door where a woman was hiding.

According to police, the men ran out of the door when the victim started screaming. A third video shows them flinging open the apartment door and racing down the hall away from the security camera.

The men are wearing long-sleeve shirts, long pants, and either hoods or hats on their heads. They are also wearing face coverings or masks.

Police say the woman doesn’t know the men, and police did not release what the men may have wanted in the apartment.

If you know any of the victims, call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

