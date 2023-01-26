MERRIAM, Kan. — A recall has been issued for a popular chocolate treat sold exclusively at IKEA stores.

Almondy is issuing a recall of a limited quantity of 14 oz. Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim after a metal object was discovered in the cake.

Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim. Image provided by the FDA



All cakes with the batch number L2140 and a best by sell date of Nov. 18, 2023, are included in the recall.

Customers who bought the recalled cakes can return the product to IKEA for a full refund or contact the company directly through the Almondy website.