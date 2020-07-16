Chris Evans sending ‘Captain America’ shield to little boy who saved sister from dog attack

Chris Evans is giving a special gift to one very brave little boy.

The Captain America star sent a video message to Bridger Walker, 6, who saved his four-year-old sister from a dog attack. Walker was badly injured requiring a two-hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face.

(Courtesy: Nikki Walker)

“Captain America here, so I read your story. I saw what you did, and I’m sure you heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero,” Evans said in a video message posted to an Instagram page started by Walker’s aunt.

“What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m going to track down your address and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because, pal, you deserve it.”

When Walker’s father asked him why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, he is said to have told them, “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” according to the statement from the family obtained by CNN.

The young boy also caught Anne Hathaway’s attention.

“I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister. “I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??”

The family said Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell are among those who have reached out to them.