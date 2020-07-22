Chris Jones to serve as virtual Grand Marshal for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Speedway has announced that Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will serve as the virtual Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the speedway Thursday night.

“The Kansas City Chiefs rose to the top of the football world in February 2020 by claiming the franchise’s second Super Bowl title, by virtue of their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami,” Kansas Speedway said in a release Wednesday. “One of the key cogs of the defense who helped them to their stellar season and championship was defensive tackle Chris Jones.”

In his role, Jones will utter the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, Start Your Engines!” The race will start at 6:30 p.m. central time.

“The Chiefs provided our community a great deal of pride and joy last February, and it is only appropriate to have someone who played such a critical role in their success kick off our race weekend,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We look forward to one of the NFL’s top defensive players having a role at Kansas Speedway, and we also want to wish him and the rest of the Chiefs the best of luck in defending their title in 2020.”

In his four-year career, Jones has totaled 33 sacks, including 24.5 over the past two years. He recorded nine sacks in 2019 when he was voted to the AFC Pro Bowl squad.

The speedway announced earlier this month that the rescheduled May race will be without fans in attendance due to COVID-19.