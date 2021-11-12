Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving? Majority of FOX4 viewers vote ‘no’

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— It seems the Christmas countdown gets earlier every year.

Two weeks removed from Halloween and Christmas trees and lights are already popping up around the Kansas City metro.

In a Twitter poll posted by FOX4’S Sharifa Jackson shows majority of people are against Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving holiday.

Is it too early to start decorating for Christmas? 🎄#QTNA — Sharifa Jackson FOX4 KC (@SharifaJackson) November 12, 2021

“Normally we would wait until right after Thanksgiving, this year just felt right to go right after Halloween,” said Levi Soward. “I am using some restraint from my wife to avoid putting it up.”

“I don’t think it’s ever too early to put up a Christmas tree. You can always celebrate, get in the spirit,” said Conner Watts.

Local Christmas tree farms say they are already feeling the demands with people wanting to jump start the season.

Last year in hopes of camouflaging the effects of the ongoing pandemic, many Christmas tree farms opened their doors days, or even weeks early.

This year, many are following the tradition to open up the Friday after Thanksgiving.

“We’ve been getting lots of calls, that’s why we put the big sign up,” said Phil Wegman of Midland Holiday Pines.

At Midland Holiday Pines in Shawnee, they are sticking to the plan, opening November 26, but this year, there is a new adjustment: lesser trees.

“We were cut back on our orders, so the pre-cut trees, I think every tree farm has been cut back because the scarcity of trees,” said Phil Wegman.

“We bring trees in from three different states. Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina, so we work with three different purveyors and all three of them gave us a cut,” said Judy Wegman.

This year, at Midland’s, they still expect to sell anywhere between 600 to 700 trees.

Supply chain issues and lack of planting is causing a scarcity of trees and cutting orders. It’s an industry wide problem that’s giving some people even more of a reason to plan early.

“It’s perfect time to put it up. The longer the better, the more the merrier. No pun intended, but just nice, looks nice, nice addition, nice change of pace,” said Levi Soward.

“Thanksgiving is what, about two weeks away? No, I don’t think it’s too early to start decorating for Christmas,” said JP Schaefer. “Christmas is a great way to bring people together and I think people are really excited to get together.”

If you choose a real tree, keeping it fresh is very important. Most trees last four to five weeks.