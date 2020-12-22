Christmas Eve, the ‘Elves of Christmas Present’ help make lasting memories for families overcoming adversity

On Christmas Eve in 1990, an anonymous group of Kansas City residents decided to build a playground overnight in the backyard of a family that was struggling to get by.

That was the start of a group of hundreds of metro area volunteers that call themselves ‘The Elves of Christmas Present’.

Each Christmas Eve, the Elves work to make unique and lasting memories for a dozen or so KC families that are facing real adversity in their lives. To say these memories are unique… well, for instance, one Kansas City boy and his parents were transported back to the middle of a Civil War battle to deliver a Christmas gift that Santa had missed.

A metro area girl traveled to the Supreme Court for a private tour of the place from Justice Sotomayor. Another saw a poem he had written for his sister get illustrated by nationally known comic strip artists and distributed as a coloring book to children’s hospitals throughout the country.

2020 posed some unique challenges for this anonymous group of elves. Most of their projects are for families where a child is facing serious health challenges, and in the midst of a pandemic, it was critical that these brave and amazing young people be kept safe at all costs.

On the night of Christmas Eve, we’re going to introduce you to nine children, and we hope that you will join us in appreciating just how special and selfless they are. Don’t miss it, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday!