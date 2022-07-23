KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Santa Claus made an early stop in Kansas City, Missouri, bringing tons of toys for kids to pick from.

The founder of Dads Against Crime, Andre Harris, said he always wanted to do a Christmas in July.

“We just wanted to do something to bring smiles to kids faces for kids in the inner city,” he said.

While Saturday was all about the smiles. Harris doesn’t forget that through tragedy, this organization was born.

DAC was started in 2020, June 29, when 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro was murdered in his father’s home,” Harris said. “We were kind of seeing how all the attention was going out to his mama. And our heart went out to his dad and so we had to create some a safe space for men who lose children due to gun violence.”

Roosevelt connected with the organization and its mission. He understands the pain of losing someone. His brother was murdered in 1997.

“It’s a great thing, you know, for men to be out here because males out here, young males, they need to see more positive male figures and like,” he said.

Since the organization’s start, the goal is to help men heal or become role models.

“We do free therapy for me. We do employment services for man, we got a mentorship program and then we also do felony expungement,” Harris said.

While Harris understands men always want to stay strong. He said he wants to be a pillar when men need help.

“It’s OK to cry,” he said. “It’s OK to hurt. It’s OK to feel emotions. But it’s not OK to act numb and anger and cause somebody else the same pain that you feel and that’s what we’re here for to help them get better.”

