SHAWNEE, Kan. — If you are getting a little tired of the heat in Kansas City, you can the chill of winter for the weekend.

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park is playing “White Christmas” with some of the best community theater actors in the business.

The stage production has 17 musical numbers, multiple dramatic costume changes, loads of tap dancing and iconic songs like “White Christmas”, “Sister Sister'” and “Blue Skies”.

Kristen Eyler plays Betty Haynes, she said she is excited to put on a show that is such a great family memory for many.

“I love the music I think Irving Berlin’s music encapsulates a certain time in American history and White Christmas is a special memory for so many families,” Eyler said.

Tom Nelson plays Bob Wallace, he said he is pleased to put on a production that so many people consider a family tradition.

“The show is just so pleasant. Everybody loves it. It’s a popular movie for a good reason. Everybody grows up watching it every Christmas. It’s an honor to be able to play it on stage for people to see the live production,” Nelson said.

Here are the showtimes for ‘White Christmas’ at Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park:

July 14-16 at 8 p.m.

July 19-22 at 8 p.m.

The box office open at 7 p.m. on show days. The production starts at 8:30 p.m. You can also buy a ticket on theatreinthepark.org.