‘Christmas Miracle’: Overland Park police, Target team up to save holiday for metro family

Overland Park police with Ms. Rosado and her children on Christmas Eve. (Photo courtesy of Overland Park Police Department)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One week ago, a metro mom probably thought Christmas was ruined.

On Dec. 17, Overland Park police said officer responded to a report of an auto theft. The victim, who they identified only as Ms. Rosado, was about to take her kids to school when her vehicle was stolen.

All of her kids’ Christmas presents were in the truck.

Fortunately, police were able to catch the suspects, but unfortunately, they had totaled Rosado’s car, the department said on Facebook.

But Overland Park police didn’t let their work stop at catching the criminals. They decided they wanted to perform a “Christmas Miracle” for Rosado and her kids.

So on Christmas Eve, Overland Park officers and members of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation presented Rosado with keys and the title to reliable transportation for the family, the department said.

The foundation purchased the vehicle, and a local mechanic volunteered his time to make sure it was running properly.

But the giving didn’t stop there. Retailer Target also donated to replace all of the presents that were stolen from Rosado’s car — along with a holiday meal.

Truly a Christmas miracle in Overland Park.

