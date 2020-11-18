Christmas tree farms opening early, responding to demand for holiday cheer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At Bierman’s Christmas Tree Farm, it’s been a longstanding tradition to open up for the season on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Not this year.

“We’ve probably received, in the last two weeks, almost 300 calls from people that are already ready to buy a tree,” Brian Bierman said.

With temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s, it would be a lie to say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But just because it doesn’t feel like the holidays, that doesn’t mean people aren’t craving that holiday feeling.

“I think everyone realizes it’s been a bad year, with the whole COVID-19 pandemic, people are wanting to celebrate some type of normalcy in our lives that they haven’t had the majority of the year,” Bierman said.

So, in a break from tradition, Bierman’s will open at 10 a.m. on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

“We normally give out cookies and stuff like that. This year we can’t, so it just changes a little bit, but we’re going to try to do as much as we can to be somewhat normal.”