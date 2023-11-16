KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays aren’t far away, and cities and attractions around Kansas City are getting their lights and décor up for everyone to see.

From the Country Club Plaza to the Legends, from Christmas in the Park to the Luminary Walk, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

To help you get in the holiday spirit, FOX4 has compiled a list of must-see tree lighting ceremonies and holiday displays. Check them out below, in chronological order:

Winter Magic

Back for its fourth year, Winter Magic has lit up Cliff Drive in the Historic Northeast for the annual drive-thru holiday light show.

There are sections of the display dedicated to the 12 days of Christmas, Kansas City pride, a toy workshop and more.

A portion of Winter Magic proceeds benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital, KC Parks and Rec, and improvements to Kessler Park.

When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 2 through Dec. 31

Where: Cliff Drive in Kessler Park, Kansas City (enter Gate 1 at Paseo and Lexington)

Cost: $25 per car, buy online here

Holiday Light & Magic

This drive-thru display is returning to Wyandotte County Park once again this year. Pack up your car for an evening of holiday magic, including over 60 character scenes like Santa, nutcrackers, snow globes, gingerbread and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16 through Dec. 31

Where: Wyandotte County Park, Bonner Springs

Cost: $25 per vehicle, buy tickets online

Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Enjoy a special edition of Christkindl at Shawnee’s Moonlight Market to shop local vendors, grab a bite to eat, meet Santa Claus and more. At the end, Shawnee’s mayor will light the Christmas tree to get the city in the holiday spirit.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: Downtown Shawnee

Cost: Free

Independence Square Lighting

Head to Independence as choirs, dancers and Santa Claus help light up the downtown square. Along with over 1 mile of lights, this year the city is adding life-size nutcrackers to the decor. FOX4’s own Matt Stewart will be the emcee for the evening.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Independence Square

Cost: Free

KCK Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Join KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner downtown to light the city’s Christmas tree and enjoy the holiday season. There will be free giftbags, live entertainment, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate, food trucks and games.

When: 4-9 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Memorial Hall, KCK

Cost: Free

Lee’s Summit Mayor’s Tree Lighting

Lee’s Summit leaders will light downtown in thousands of lights. There will be choir performances, late-night shopping, live window displays, a holiday light show, and a visit from Santa. Donations of teen personal hygiene products and children’s toys are accepted.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Howard Station Park, Lee’s Summit

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Overland Park Mayor’s Holiday Festival

Get the holiday season started in downtown Overland Park as the mayor lights the city’s Christmas tree. There will be live music, photos with Santa Claus, holiday shopping and more.

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Thompson Park, Overland Park

Cost: Free

Ward Parkway Tree Lighting

The Ward Parkway Center is ready to kick off the holiday season. There will be performances from Center School District, food and photo opportunities with Santa. Then the shopping center will light its 30-foot tree.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Restaurant pavilion, Ward Parkway Center, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Leavenworth Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting

Leavenworth’s holiday event has something for everyone. Enjoy food and gift vendors at the holiday market. Catch the parade starting at 5:30 p.m., and the tree lighting will start right after. Haymarket Square will be covered in lights until the Monday after New Year’s Day. The display is set to music on the radio.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Haymarket Square, Leavenworth

Cost: Free

Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony

The Zona Rosa shopping center is ready to light up its historic holiday crowns as 55-foot Christmas tree for the season. There will be live music, food trucks, photo opportunities and a visit from Santa Claus. The skating rink will also be open.

When: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: North Park, Zona Rosa, Kansas City

Cost: Free

North Kansas City Mayor’s Tree Lighting

At NKC’s annual event, the Briarcliff Elementary choir will sing before the mayor lights the tree. Then see Santa’s reindeer, make holiday crafts and enjoy a performance by The Pitch’s Best Vocalist of 2022 Talya Groves.

When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: City Hall, North Kansas City

Cost: Free

Lane of Lights

Take a trip down Lover’s Lane for the holidays and check out all the lighted Christmas displays. Each evening, a different nonprofit hosts Lane of Lights.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 18 through Dec. 25

Where: East Valley Park, Excelsior Springs

Cost: $5 donation per vehicle encouraged

Christmas in the Park

Jackson County Parks and Rec’s popular Christmas in the Sky and Christmas in the Park events are back once again.

Christmas in the Sky is a free event that features singers and dancers from Monica’s School of Dance and the Quality Hill Playhouse holiday cabaret. Santa will also be there before the fireworks show.

At the end of the fireworks show, one million lights and 200 animated displays will turn on for Christmas in the Park.

Hours for Christmas in the park are 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 22 (Christmas in the Sky); Nov. 22 through Dec. 31 (Christmas in the Park)

Where: Longview Lake, Kansas City

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Plaza Lighting Ceremony

Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza is preparing for one of its largest events. The 94th annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thanksgiving night.

This year, one of Kansas City’s biggest talents will help “flip the switch” to shine thousands of lights on the Plaza. Rapper Tech N9ne is set to not only flip the switch but also perform at the Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Country Club Plaza, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

The Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree will take over Crown Center after Thanksgiving.

The program starts with local entertainment on the stage, and then Mayor Quinton Lucas and guests will count down to light the tree. Fireworks will follow.

The tree symbolizes the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, which raises money for Kansas City residents in need throughout the holiday season.

The wood from the trunk of this year’s tree will be made into commemorative ornaments, which will go on sale next year to benefit the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. If you want to purchase an ornament made from last year’s tree, they’ll be on sale at Crown Center.

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Crown Center Square

Cost: Free

Luminary Walk

Take a stroll through the Overland Park Arboretum as it’s all lit up for the holidays. There are magical gnome and fairy villages, musical performances and thousands of lights.

When: Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2, Dec. 7-9, Dec. 15-16

Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Cost: $15 per person; kids 5 and younger, free; get tickets online

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas, the world’s largest Christmas light maze and village, is coming Kansas City, Kansas, this holiday season.

Enchant Christmas will take guests to a world full of Christmas cheer. The larger-than-life light display will span over 10 acres at Legends Field.

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 31

Where: Legends Field, KCK

Cost: $25, kids; $34, adults; buy tickets online

Belton Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

The city of Belton is ready for its annual tree lighting and kickoff event for Operation Santa. Proceeds benefit the Belton Welfare Association, and residents are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Nov. 26

Where: Main Street, Belton

Cost: Free

Electric Glow

Enjoy a low-key version of the Luminary Walk where only the electric lights are on. There won’t be any crowds, musicians or Santa visits. Capacity is limited.

When: Nov. 28 & 29, Dec. 5 & 6, Dec. 12 & 13, Dec. 19 & 20

Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Cost: $10 per person; kids 5 and younger, free; get tickets online

Grandview Mayor’s Tree Lighting

Join Grandview’s mayor to kick off the holiday season. The annual event features school choirs, hot chocolate and cookies, and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: The View, Grandview

Cost: Free