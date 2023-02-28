KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boxing legend Christy Martin is coming to Kansas City to raise money for Hope House, a local non-profit dedicated to breaking the cycle of domestic violence.

The event titled “In Your Corner for Hope” will showcase amateur boxers from the Kansas City Golden Gloves and Christy’s Champs, a charity founded by Martin to combat domestic violence.

Christy Martin, who boxed under the moniker “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” is arguably the most successful female boxer in the country, winning 49 total fights with 31 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

She was the first female boxer promoted by Don King and was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019, the first year that women were considered for admission.

Martin is also known for being an advocate after her own near-death experience with domestic violence at the hands of her former husband, James Martin, who was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2012.

Martin was also the keynote speaker at Hope House’s fundraising gala in 2021.

“I formed a relationship with Hope House a couple years ago and was really impressed with the organization and their connection to the community. I wanted to stay involved,” Martin said. “Our goal for this event is to raise awareness and provide sponsors and attendees with an entertaining evening of amateur boxing.”

The event takes place Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Uptown Theater. Single tickets are $25. You can purchase tickets on Hope House’s website here.