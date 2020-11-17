Church of the Resurrection suspends in-person worship services until February due to COVID-19

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Church of the Resurrection has suspended in-person worship services until at least the end of January due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the metro.

In a letter to parishioners, Pastor Adam Hamilton said that the decision was made to suspend in-person services at all locations in the metro after consultation with local health leaders.

“This afternoon, I spoke with two area hospital CEO’s with large numbers of COVID patients. Both are at the peak of COVID cases they’ve seen, adding ICU and PCU beds, and each expressed concern about the rampant community spread they are seeing. They were both even more concerned about what happens after Thanksgiving,” Hamilton said in the letter.

Hamilton went on to say that multiple staff and church members have come down with the virus as well.

“We haven’t received any reports of the virus being contracted at church, but it is spreading. Fortunately, all of these have experienced mild to moderate symptoms.”

The announcement comes after several municipalities in the metro announced new restrictions to try and combat community transmission and prevent hospitals from being overrun with patients.

Churches and houses of worship are exempted from new restrictions on mass gatherings in Johnson, Jackson and Wyandotte counties as well as Kansas City, Missouri, but Hamilton says the church is going to heed the warnings anyway.

“We discussed this last week with our lay leadership, our Church Council, and again this morning with our lead staff which includes our campus pastors. Our consensus is that we should do our part as a church to reduce the likelihood of spread of the virus by suspending in-person worship until at least the end of January and possibly to the beginning of the season of Lent in February.”

Hamilton noted that the situation could change if rates of transmission decrease or if a vaccine becomes widely available.

“I truly hate suspending our in-person worship,” Hamilton said. “It grieves me. But, I believe this is what God would have us do.”