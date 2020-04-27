Churches met on Sunday while waiting on new coronavirus guidelines from Governor Kelly

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — “She keeps saying that she’s within the law,” said Dr. Scott Hanks Sunday after his church services, “but she knows she’s not within the law and that’s why she doesn’t want to stand before a judge.”

Hanks is the senior pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Douglas County. His congregation has been meeting throughout the spring. And he is very happy for what happened Saturday.

Earlier in April, a judge agreed that the governor of Kansas went too far when she said churches could not meet a few days before Easter. Two churches – one in Junction City and one in Garden City – took the matter to Federal Court. The judge sided with the churches, granting a Temporary Restraining Order saying they could meet. The order allowed the churches to ignore the 10-person limit and gather in-person until May 2, provided everyone practices social distancing.

As of Saturday, the Governor and those two churches have agreed to extending the timeline in that temporary restraining order to the middle of May – May 16.

The vast majority of churches in the Kansas City area still plan to meet online, but others see this agreement between the Governors and churches as a victory.

Hanks didn’t mince words. “The governor basically is trying not to go to court,” he said after his Sunday morning service. “She doesn’t want to stand before a judge who says it’s unconstitutional for what she’s doing. And so, she is plea-bargaining with them, to make sure that doesn’t happen,” is how he phrased it.

Hanks has been holding services for his Heritage Baptist Church congregation for weeks. Most of the time, his congregation meets inside his large brick church. On Sunday, his flock of about 50 met outside.

“We had to have church outside,” he explained. “The governors order basically said that we can’t be in a confined, enclosed space.”

Hanks described how the seats were assembled. “The rows are six feet apart,” he said, “and the only ones who can sit together are our families, those who are related and everyone else needs to be six feet away from each other.”

Kansas can trace roughly 10% of its COVID-19 deaths to religious gatherings. In Douglas County, there have been 48 reported cases, but no deaths.

Hanks thinks it’s important for churches to meet during the pandemic.

“You know it’s funny,” he said, “because they always want to throw around that one verse, apparently the one verse they know: thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. Jesus said that was the second commandment. He said the first commandment was to love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and soul and mind. I feel like loving God means you’re supposed to have church, and we can still love our neighbor by keeping social distancing.”

According to lawyers, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to issue new coronavirus guidelines on May 4 for public gatherings that are “significantly less restrictive” than current rules. Those details should be announced in the next week.