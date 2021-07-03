Churches ‘Pray for Prospect’ along Prospect Avenue to end violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than one hundred people from different churches came together to “Pray on Prospect” Saturday.

The group prayed, held signs that read, “put down the guns” and “love thee neighbor”.

The group hopes to end the violence by starting a conversation. People who live in the area came out, saying this is so needed.

“I hear the gunshots on a frequent basis. I hear the police sirens going off,” Charles Cooper said. “We want the violence to stop and it’s something that we can do through prayer.”



Several churches and the KC Freedom Project all joined together in this effort hoping to make a point by rallying on a busy holiday weekend.