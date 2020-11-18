Churches suspending in-person services again to curb spread of coronavirus

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Churches across the metro area are starting to take action again to fight the virus. At the largest United Methodist congregation in the world, leaders are suspending all in-person worship services.

The Church of the Resurrection’s senior pastor said the church wants to do its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In-person services will discontinue until the end of January and possibly until the beginning of Lent in February.

“As the cases have risen in the community, we have said we have got to make a statement that this is a time to be more careful. A time to exercise extra caution,” Adam Hamilton, of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, said. “So, we said we are going to do our part. We are going to reclose in- person worship at all five campuses.”

Hamilton called it an example of the church acting to love its neighbors.

Other churches across the metro are taking similar action. In Kansas City’s urban core, many churches never resumed in-person worship.

At the Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ, the pastor had begun allowing small group prayer gatherings about a month ago. All participants had to wear masks. However, even that is being suspended again.

Both large suburban churches and small urban core churches told FOX4 they are relying on technology to live stream worship services into their members’ homes.