Cigarette snubbed in plant soil caused Overland Park fire, displacing 10

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A fire at an apartment complex on April 6 destroyed six units and displaced 10 people living there. Investigators said the cause was a cigarette.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Aspen Lodge Apartments on W. 81st Terrace that ultimately destroyed the entire structure. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believed the fire started on a balcony and spread to the surrounding floors. When the questioned the residents, one admitted to snubbing out a cigarette in a planter.

Potting soil often contains materials that can become combustible when dry, according to the Overland Park Fire Department. They believe the planter combusted when the cigarette was not fully extinguished, ultimately causing extensive damage to the building.

The OPFD reminds smokers to completely extinguish cigarettes in sand or water before throwing them away. Read more information on smoking safety on the Overland Park website.

