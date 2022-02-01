KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The forecast calls for as much as 6 inches of snow to fall across Kansas City by Thursday morning. It’s the most snow the city will have had at one time in several years.

Here are the snow plans for cities in the Kansas City metro area, including Missouri and Kansas.

MISSOURI

BELTON

The City of Belton dives streets into two categories for snow removal. Emergency snow routes are roadways that are considered to be the highest priority and will be cleared first. Residential streets will be cleared next. The city provided a map of its snow plow routes.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing and treatment of I-49, 58 Highway, and Y Highway through the City of Belton.

REPORT ICY OR MISSED STREET

If your streets needs a little extra attention after all the snow has been cleared, you can report it by calling the Transportation Division at (816) 331-9455. Snow removal crews will not break away from their normal operations unless it involves an emergency response.

BLUE SPRINGS

All personnel who work for the city’s streets division move into roles removing snow when a storm hits. Additional employees from the city’s utilities division and park maintenance will plow roads if more than two-inches of snow falls.

REPORT MISSED STREET

If you believe your street was missed, or if it needs to be plowed again, call the snow removal hotline at 816-228-0295. Make sure you give crews time to get to your street and plow it before you call the hotline.

GLADSTONE

The city’s street division is on standby, ready to start plowing when the snow begins to fall.

SNOW REMOVAL

Street plowing begins when at least three inches of snow falls. All streets are cleaned from curb to curb if the accumulated snow fall amount is less than six inches. If the snow fall exceeds this amount, then the streets will be cleared one plow width in each direction.

Snow plow crews will clear designated snow routes first, streets with several continuous blocks second, short street segments third, and cul-de-sacs and dead end streets last.

HARRISONVILLE

Harrisonville shared it’s snow removal plan online. It works with Cass County Public Works and the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear roads and highways in city limits.

SNOW REMOVAL

Routes are divided into three levels, with streets getting the highest traffic volumes getting plowed first.

REPORT MISSED STREETS

Call the street department at 816-380-8951 to report a street that hasn’t been plowed. If an emergency after hours contact the Harrisonville Police Department, 816-380-8940.

INDEPENDENCE

Crews are on standby awaiting the storm to arrive.

SNOW REMOVAL

Independence breaks its snow removal process into three classifications.

Priority roads generally have three or four lanes and will be plowed first. Plows will stay on priority roads as long as the snow continues to fall. Secondary streets connect priority roads to residential areas and are plowed when larger roads have been cleared. Residential streets will be cleared last.

An online map shows you how streets are categorized.

Plowing will continue 24 hours a day, but the city said to expect plowing to take 12 to 24 hours after the snow stops falling.

PARKING

The city asks residents to avoid parking on streets. If it can’t be avoided, you’re asked to park along the north side of east-west streets and along the west side of north-south streets.

KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas City, Missouri postponed trash pickup through Friday to move those workers, plus workers from the water department, into plows for snow removal.

SNOW REMOVAL

The city plans to increase the amount of salting during the storm, and plow 24-hours a day until all streets in the city are drivable. Plows will also work in tandem to clear streets on the first pass, where possible.

The city said more than 200 employees will be working on the city’s snow plan and removal process. You can track their progress online.

REPORT A MISSED STREET

If you feel like your street was missed after the city wraps up plowing, you can report it by calling 311. The city asks you allow at least 24 hours before calling. You can also check online to see if your problem has already been reported.

CITY OFFICES

All Kansas City, Missouri, city offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Staff members will work virtually and remotely. Most city business can be conducted online, according to city leaders.

COURTS

All Municipal Court hearings, including domestic violence cases, will be virtual Wednesday and Thursday. Information about virtual hearings is available on the court’s website.

LEE’S SUMMIT

Lee’s Summit said it’s public works crews are responsible for treating and plowing more than 1,000 lane miles during a snow storm.

SNOW REMOVAL

Primary and secondary roads are the main priority when the snowfall begins. Residential streets are plowed last. The clock starts when accumulating winter precipitation ends, for Lee’s Summit road crews. They follow this schedule:

Level 1: pre-treatment

Level 2: one inch or less; cleared in 24 hours

Level 3: one to six inches; cleared in 32.5 hours* and six to ten inches; cleared in 40 hours

*less than two inches on residentials, treatment only

Level 4: more than ten inches; cleared in 48 hours

Level 5: sustained winds of 30 MPH; cleared in 48 hours

When heavy snowfall is predicted and snow is falling, the city said plows will make one pass on residential streets and around cul-se-sacs. Once snowfall stops or one pass is complete, crews will return and plow streets open as much as attainable.

LIBERTY

The City has 20 Public Works employees and nine 2½-ton dump trucks and one 1-ton dump truck with salt/sand spreaders and plows, as well as six pickup trucks with plows that work to clear the City’s more than 340 lane miles of roadway.

SNOW REMOVAL

Once the snow starts, City crews begin treating arterial streets and then secondary streets with salt and liquid calcium chloride.

When the snow reaches a depth of one inch City crews start plowing the arterial streets.

At 1.5 – 2 inches, crews begin to plow secondary streets.

The streets may be retreated once the plowing is complete.

Crews work on 12 salt routes that cover primary and residential streets throughout the community. It takes crews 4 hours to treat each route once. It takes approximately 15 hours to complete one entire pass of the City.

RAYMORE

Raymore Public Works is responsible for snow removal inside city limits.

SNOW REMOVAL

Plowing begins as soon as more than one-inch of snow falls.

City streets have been divided into three zones that each have three trucks plowing at any given time during a snow storm.

First priority is given to roadways designated as emergency snow routes. Once those main roadways have been cleared, road crews will move on to plowing secondary streets, the lowest traveled residential streets and cul-de-sacs will be plowed last. A map illustrates the city’s plan.

The city’s goal is to have all primary routes plowed within 24 hours.

REPORT A PROBLEM

Raymore’s Snow Desk is open 24/7 during snow removal operations. You can report an icy spot or road that needs additional attention by calling 816-892-3090.

KANSAS

KANSAS CITY, KS/UNIFIED GOVERNMENT

Leaders ask people living in KCK and the area served by the Unified Government to move cars off streets prior to snowfall. They say it will help crews plow streets faster.

SNOW REMOVAL

The Unified Government said it always clears major roads first when snow starts falling. These are roads that serve police stations, fire stations, hospitals, and schools. Once those streets are cleared, plow drivers move to secondary streets before moving into residential areas of the city and county.

The Unified Government said it normally takes 10-12 hours after snow stops falling to plow and treat major roads. Neighborhood routes generally take 48 hours to plow and treat after the storm.

If you’re curious about which streets are cleared first, the Unified Government has an interactive map of snow routes online.

DRIVEWAYS

Experts say that when shoveling your driveway, put your snow pile on the right side of your driveway, facing the street. It will prevent you from being plowed.

REPORT DAMAGE

If property is damaged by a city plow during snow removal, you can file a claim with the City’s Legal Department by calling 913-573-5060. The claim will be investigated to determine if any damage is the responsibility of the city.

REPORT MISSED STREET

Residents can report missed streets and other service issues by calling 913-573-5311 or visiting the Unified Government’s website.

LAWRENCE

Lawrence said its crews are ready to respond to the winter weather, but warn snow removal may take longer than it has in the past simply due to the amount of snow that is predicted.

SNOW REMOVAL

The city asks people to move cars and trucks off the streets and into driveways and parking lots when possible to help in the snow removal process.

All streets are classified as either a priority roadway or a residential roadway. The city said priority streets are treated first before crews move into the residential areas.

The city said it only plows roads after the accumulation of at least two inches of snow. The plan also does not mean that city crews will remove all the snow from city streets. Some may be left to melt on its own.

You can follow along with the city’s snow removal operations by watching GPS on plows and city traffic cameras.

SNOW REMOVAL ON SIDEWALKS

In Lawrence, it’s up to the owner of the property to clear snow from sidewalks and make it safe for pedestrians. Snow must be removed within 48 hours after it falls. If the sidewalk ices over and the ice can’t be removed, it’s up to the property owner to place sand on the sidewalk within two days.

If you are physically unable to clear the sidewalk, Lawrence provides information on programs that can help in the process.

LENEXA

SNOW REMOVAL

Lenexa said plows will first concentrate on major roads and collector roadways before moving into residential neighborhoods. During snow storms, all Parks & Recreation maintenance staff are assigned to a removal route, making sure everyone who can help clear the roads is doing so.

Roads such as 87th Street Parkway, Pflumm Road, Prairie Star Parkway and Renner Boulevard are considered major roads and receive first priority in plowing, according to the city. The city said that by plowing those roads first, emergency crews are better able to get around and do their jobs during a storm.

Neighborhood streets are given second priority in plowing due to the smaller number of vehicles traveling on them.

The city said it’s goal is to have all streets treated and/or plowed within 48 hours of when the snow stops falling. Keep in mind, city leaders say there are many factors that play into those plans.

Staff will also clear school crossings where a crossing guard would normally be posted.

REPORT A MISSED STREET

If it’s been 48 hours since the snow stopped falling and you feel like you street hasn’t been touched, you can report it. The city allows anyone to report a service request by submitting the issue online.

Keep in mind it’s possible that the extent of the storm may take crews longer than 48 hours to get to your area.

TRAILS

While people are being told to stay home if at all possible, Lenexa also has a snow removal plan for trails in the city.

Crews will begin removing snow on trail after all streets and public parking lots are cleared. The removal process will take place during normal working hours on weekdays.

If forecasted conditions show the snow will melt on its own in about two days, the city said it’s possible crews will let it melt instead of try to remove it.

Trails will not be treated with ice melt, so watch for ice and refreezing.

MERRIAM

People living in Merriam can follow the city’s snow removal progress online with its interactive map.

SNOW REMOVAL

Merriam’s public works department will clear 124-miles of roads, according to the city. Salting and plowing begins as soon as snow accumulates and traffic conditions allow.

Crews will focus on bridges, main streets and busy intersections before moving to residential streets and public parking lots.

OLATHE

City workers started pretreating residential roads with salt Tuesday. They are working 12-hour shifts until all roads have been treated. The city plans to update its operations online as the storm moves through.

SNOW REMOVAL

When the snow starts falling, crews start plowing. Large trucks will hit the streets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Smaller trucks follow around midnight. The city said the process will be repeated until all streets in Olathe have been plowed.

Major roadways and collector streets receive the first priority for snow removal, followed then by residential streets and cul-de-sacs. Once the snow has stopped accumulating, crews have 48 hours to clear the streets.

The city said plow drivers are directed to continually change their sequence for plowing residential streets so that a particular street is not always last to be plowed.

PARKING

The city asks you to park vehicles in a driveway if possible. Remove portable basketball goals, hockey goals, skate board ramps, or other structures to enable plow trucks to reach the curb.

SIDEWALKS

Property owners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks. The City asks that business and residential property owners maintain their sidewalks for safe pedestrian use.

OVERLAND PARK

Overland Park has a priority system for clearing snow from streets and bridges. The city said more than 170 city employees from the public works, parks services, planning, police, and fire departments will be out in force clearing snow.

SNOW REMOVAL

Streets with high traffic will be plowed continuously during the storm. Two-lane streets that move traffic to busier streets will also be plowed from the start of operations until completed. Residential streets will be plowed after snow stops falling and other priority streets are treated and cleared.

When snow plows hit the streets, you can track their progress. The city of Overland Park provides plow locations, live photos and video of street conditions around town.

REPORT MISSED STREET

If you believe your street was missed, or needs to be plowed again, you can file a ticket online.

REPORT DAMAGE

You can report and track damage caused by snow plows in Overland Park. Submit a ticket online with OPCares.

VEHICLE ACCIDENTS

Call 911 if someone is injured in the crash.

If the crash is minor drivers should exchange names, addresses, driver’s license and license plate numbers, and insurance information.

Visit the W. Jack Sanders Justice Center or the Myron E. Scafe Building to file these reports within 72 hours of the crash. Minor crashes involve the following:

No one is injured

The vehicles are drivable

Substance abuse is not involved

All parties remain at the scene when the crash happened

SHAWNEE

Shawnee’s Public Works Department says it’s ready for the snow to fall.

SNOW REMOVAL

Crews will monitor snowfall overnight Tuesday and pretreat roads. Crews will clear primary streets and work to keep neighborhood streets passable. Crews ask that residents move cars off streets, if possible and remove any basketball goals from roadways to help plows.

If less than 2 inches of snow falls, the city said it will plow primary streets, but will not plow residential streets. Residential streets will be treated for ice, if it forms.

If 2 to 4 inches of snow falls, crews will plow primary streets edge of pavement to edge of pavement. Residential streets will receive one plow pass in each direction.

If at least four-inches of snow falls, crews will plow primary streets edge of pavement to edge of pavement. Residential streets will receive one plow pass in each direction. Once one plow pass has been completed on all residential streets, edge of pavement to edge of pavement will begin.

REPORT MISSED STREET

If you feel your street was missed after snow removal operations are completed, call the city’s Snow Hotline at (913) 742-6097 or file a Citizen Service Request. The city asks residents to give crews time to clear roads before making service requests.