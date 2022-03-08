TOPEKA, Kan. — The conflict in Ukraine is now impacting Special Olympians in Kansas and across the country.

The organization canceled the January 2023 World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, citing ‘horrific violence’ and fear over the sanctions.

The Special Olympics also says people with intellectual disabilities have suffered disproportionately in this war, just like they did in the pandemic.

“I started in 2019 but fell in love with [snowshoeing]”, said Special Olympian, Bekah Henderson, 31. “Skiing was not my biggest [strength] because I fell down a few times. But now, never again.”

Henderson was going to Russia to compete in snowshoeing.

“You wear like brackets like tennis rackets on your feet and you run in the snow,” Henderson said. “It’s a lot of work but lot of leg strength and arm strength, but I really enjoyed it.”

The World Winter Games are so prestigious, only 90 athletes from the U.S. were slated to go. There are just three from Kansas, including Bekah, who’s from Topeka.

But the difficult decision was made to cancel the event due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“[It was a] really hard decision for our athletes,” said John Laire, President & CEO of the Special Olympics Kansas. “A lot of them took it really hard. They’ve been training for three years to be able to go to this.”

It’s a gut-punch, but Bekah is no stranger to rising above challenges.

“We were given some pretty low expectations when she was about five,” Bekah’s mom, Cathy Henderson, said. “And they said that she would probably never read. But here she is, she’s a global messenger, she speaks on behalf of Special Olympics.”

Bekah is on the autism spectrum. She also has Tourette’s syndrome, OCD, and sensory and language issues.

But nothing slows her down. In fact, she’s a hall of fame Special Olympian, an honor given to only about 120 athletes in 50 years.

“She really makes us proud,” Cathy Henderson said. “She can [do anything]. She really can.”

In would be an easy time to sulk. Instead, Bekah thinks of the other athletes, including those in Ukraine and Russia.

In its statement, the Special Olympics says those athletes are devastated, too. That matters to Bekah.

“I want other athletes to have opportunities like I do, because that’s really important to me,” Bekah Henderson said.

In June, Bekah will be competing in the USA games in Orlando, Florida in powerlifting.

