KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group fighting human trafficking is calling for backup, and people living in the Kansas City metro can be part of the solution.

Jackson County leaders tweeted information about a plan to host a Citizen’s Academy through the Human Trafficking Training Center.

The event is scheduled for March 4 at the Diamond Club inside Kauffman Stadium.

#CommunityAnnouncement: @jeanielauer & the County Administration will host a free seminar on how to build awareness on human trafficking. You can register for the Human Trafficking Community Academy at: https://t.co/HUFzbLgg74 pic.twitter.com/ZF2a1SBDt2 — Jackson County MO (@JacksonCountyMO) February 17, 2023

The Human Trafficking Training Center warns the problem is a multi-billion dollar global industry.

During the citizens academy, trainers say participants will learn about the signs of human trafficking, what to do if you think you’ve witnessed a human trafficking victim, what law enforcement is doing to fight the issue, and how you can get involved.

Additional information about the event and how to register can be found online or by scanning the QR code in the above tweet.