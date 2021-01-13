City approves permanent honor for fallen police officer Mosher

Officer Mike Mosher’s end of watch happened on May 3, 2020.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A section of a busy Overland Park street now holds more significance to thousands of people.

Monday night, Overland Park’s city council approved renaming 123rd Street between Blue Valley Parkway and Metcalf as Mike Mosher Boulevard.

Officer Mosher was killed on May 3, 2020, in a shootout with a man near the street that now honors him. The suspect also died in that shooting.

Police Chief Frank Donchez listened to suggestions from other Overland Park Police officers about how the City could honor Mosher. He passed the idea for Mike Mosher Boulevard on to the Public Safety Committee, and the committee approved the idea.

“It’s a great idea. I’m excited that we can honor Mike in a timely manner,” Chief Donchez said at the Public Safety Committee meeting.

The city is working to add new signs to the street.

Mosher was the first Overland Park Police officer killed in the line of duty in 25 years. Officer Deanna Rose died in 1985 after a drunk driver hit her as she worked a traffic crash. The City named Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Officer Rose’s honor.