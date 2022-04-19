KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Auditor’s Office released a report if the police department’s body-worn camera (BWC) program and included several recommendations for improvement.

The audit shows that although KCPD generally follows policy, it can be improved in areas including classification of footage, recording all calls and timely uploads.

Missing video

According to the report, 20% of police dispatches in July and August 2021 were missing BWC footage and the department did not have explanations for the missing videos.

The audit recommended the police chief to implement a process to compare the number of dispatches and self-initiated calls to the number of recorded videos and address discrepancies.

“Calls for service and self-initiated calls that are not recorded as required or without acceptable documentation of an exception may result in evidence or interactions not being recorded or reduces the department’s transparency and could raise questions from the public as to why the dispatched officer did not record,” the audit read.

KCPD said they believe it is likely due to a learning curve.

Misclassification

The report says some videos were classified as non-evidence, even though they led to traffic tickets, meaning they should have fallen under the misdemeanor/citation/summons categories.

The misclassification of these files could have led to premature deletion of the files as that process is automatic.

KCPD’s system defaults videos as “non-evidence” and the report recommends changing the default to “unclassified” to stop the issue from continuing.

Timely upload of videos

The City Auditor’s office found that 7% of BWC were not “docked timely” and videos were uploaded more than 24 hours after they were recorded.

KCPD’s policy states, “Officers will dock their BWC in the provided docks at the end of their tour of duty to ensure digital media upload and charging.”

The report states that of those videos, they were uploaded between 1 and 5 days later than policy requires.

The upload of these videos in a timely manner allows evidence to be available and secure and allows equipment to be properly charged and ready for the next use.

The auditor’s office recommends the chief of police to implement a process to ensure officers are docking their equipment on time.

Summary

The full report gives 11 recommendations to improve policy for KCPD officers and BWC footage including providing officers with refresher courses and training to ensure the issues they found are being addressed and improved upon.

The City Auditor’s Office also recommended the police chief to include performance measures and goals to the BWC policy to be included in a periodic public report.