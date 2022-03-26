INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Less than two weeks before voters head to the polls in Independence, City Councilman Mike Huff said thieves broke into his campaign headquarters.

Huff said the thieves caused thousands of dollars worth of damage when they broke in through the front door window and vandalized the offices.

“it’s very disturbing that anybody would do this. I can’t figure out why anybody would break into this place break the glass and take signs,” Huff said.

Mike Huff says he was targeted because of issues he’s had in the past.



“I ran 4 years ago and I had very few signs missing. This particular run I’ve had numerous signs stolen and vandalized and now we’re to the point where they’re breaking into my headquarters” Huff said.

A belief that not only he has but one his son, who works on the campaign with him, shares as well.



“This time it’s like an everyday event … signs stolen or vandalized and now this. It’s always one thing after another” Nick Huff, Mike Huff’s son, said.

Huff shares the space with fellow councilman and current write-in candidate for Mayor Mike Steinmyer. Now he’s trying to figure out who would do something like this, and why, weeks before the election. He said it’s a move that crosses a line.

“I’m not real sure why people would do this I’m just trying to run an honest campaign and do it on merit,” Huff said.

The at-large city councilman says despite this week’s attack he has no plans on going anywhere and the move by these thieves won’t slow him down.

“I will continue to do what’s right. I will continue to campaign. This is not going to stop me from continuing my efforts and try to make this city a better city,” Huff said

Huff says he has filed a police report and he tells FOX4 there have been no arrest in the case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.