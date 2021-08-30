City Council members help raise money for the Kansas City Fringe Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Council members, and other donors, took a plunge today to raise money for the Fringe Festival.

The Kansas City Fringe Festival is one of the largest celebrations of the arts and culture in the Kansas City area. The two week festival is a showcase for local and national artists. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was virtual for the last two years. But organizers have plans of re-opening in 2022.

City Councilor Eric Bunch and City Manager Brian Platt were among the many that jumped from the rooftop of the Canary Bar at the Netherland Building at 39th and Main. The jump was the first fundraiser for the festival.